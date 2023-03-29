Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.91

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.91 ($9.58) and traded as high as €9.22 ($9.92). Commerzbank shares last traded at €8.88 ($9.55), with a volume of 23,646,204 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($15.16) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.13) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.93.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

