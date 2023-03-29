Comparing Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) & HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 14.99% 4.24% 0.48% HomeTrust Bancshares 21.69% 9.28% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadway Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

This table compares Broadway Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $37.46 million 2.24 $5.64 million $0.08 13.75 HomeTrust Bancshares $155.31 million 2.81 $35.34 million $2.40 10.48

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. HomeTrust Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Broadway Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

