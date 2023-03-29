Compound Price Hits $43.86 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $318.74 million and $22.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $43.86 or 0.00155334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00075069 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00044716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000196 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.5316074 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $16,835,077.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

