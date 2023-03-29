Contrasting Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) & Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Otter Tail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Otter Tail 0 1 0 0 2.00

Otter Tail has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Given Otter Tail’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Otter Tail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -20.15% -17.38% Otter Tail 19.46% 24.90% 9.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Otter Tail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 525.40 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -6.45 Otter Tail $1.46 billion 2.03 $284.18 million $6.78 10.50

Otter Tail has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Otter Tail beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota. The Manufacturing segment consists of businesses in the manufacturing arena, including contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, and painting, and the production of plastic thermoformed horticultural containers, life science and industrial packaging, material handling components, and extruded raw material stock. The Plastics segment offers businesses that produce polyvinyl chloride pipes at plants in North Dakota and Arizona. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, MN.

