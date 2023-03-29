Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 193,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

