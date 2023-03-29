Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.09. 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86.

About Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF

The Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETFNew (OPPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US equities, fixed income and cash based on broad market indicators determined by the adviser as opportunistic in pursuing long-term total return.

