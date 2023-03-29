Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $29.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

