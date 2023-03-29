COTI Price Tops $0.0776 on Major Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. COTI has a market capitalization of $67.39 million and $8.30 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.

The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts.

COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

