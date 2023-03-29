Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) dropped 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Covalon Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.