Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($68.82) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of 1COV stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €36.95 ($39.73). 727,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €40.52 and a 200 day moving average of €37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 52-week high of €49.53 ($53.26). The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

