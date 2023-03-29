Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.
Shares of DOC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 569,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,027. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
