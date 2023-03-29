Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DOC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 569,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,027. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

About Physicians Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

