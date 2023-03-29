Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Down 77.9% in March

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the February 28th total of 734,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas County & District Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,922,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 685,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 278,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 146,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.82. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 334.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

