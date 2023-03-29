Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

TSE CPG traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.34. 4,171,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.