Critical Comparison: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) versus Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.38% -25.68% -4.62% Rafael -1,104.34% -18.84% -16.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Broad Street Realty and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 0.99 -$9.51 million N/A N/A Rafael $410,000.00 96.05 -$124.66 million ($0.59) -2.75

Broad Street Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Summary

Broad Street Realty beats Rafael on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

(Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Rafael

(Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.