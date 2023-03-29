Critical Contrast: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NerdWallet and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 3 0 2.75 TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.48%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than NerdWallet.

This table compares NerdWallet and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -1.89% -5.94% -4.29% TeraWulf N/A -41.57% -16.83%

Risk & Volatility

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NerdWallet and TeraWulf’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $538.90 million 2.30 -$10.20 million ($0.17) -96.11 TeraWulf $13.43 million 10.81 N/A N/A N/A

TeraWulf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet.

Summary

NerdWallet beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

