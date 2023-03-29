Critical Contrast: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) versus Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Harbor Diversified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Airlines $23.81 billion 0.78 $539.00 million $0.80 39.30 Harbor Diversified $185.95 million 0.47 $39.76 million N/A N/A

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southwest Airlines and Harbor Diversified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Airlines 0 7 5 1 2.54 Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $47.07, indicating a potential upside of 49.72%. Given Southwest Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Profitability

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Airlines 2.26% 6.71% 1.97% Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Harbor Diversified on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co. engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. The company was founded by Rollin W. King and Herbert D. Kelleher on March 9, 1967, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Rating)

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.