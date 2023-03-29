CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$135.18 million for the quarter.

