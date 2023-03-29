Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cuentas Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CUEN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,516. Cuentas has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Institutional Trading of Cuentas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cuentas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas during the third quarter valued at $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

