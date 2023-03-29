Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUENW) Shares Up 60%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 60% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 16,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 4,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Cuentas Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

