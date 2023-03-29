Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 14,840 shares of company stock worth $72,207 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Culp in the first quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

