Curve DAO Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44.54 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 1% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $710.75 million and approximately $44.54 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,923,727,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,017,401 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
