CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Tops $0.0038

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $18.86 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00324209 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

