CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Trading Down 2.7%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 113,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 371,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

CVRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on CVRx in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 184.38%. Equities analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CVRx by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

