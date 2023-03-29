CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,177,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,891,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
CytoDyn Stock Up 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.
CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
About CytoDyn
CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.
