Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $3.38. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 32,775 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSO shares. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Cytosorbents Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.12.
About Cytosorbents
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
