Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $3.38. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 32,775 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSO shares. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 36.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

