Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.7% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.95. 128,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,857. The firm has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

