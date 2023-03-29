Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director William S. Simon Sells 2,731 Shares

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.67. 1,182,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.86. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.