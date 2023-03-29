Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director William S. Simon Sells 2,731 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.67. 1,182,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.86. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

