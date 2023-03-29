DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 3,858 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $77,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.