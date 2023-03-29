DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 391,397 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3,782.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,397 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $54,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,026. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $157.19. The company has a market capitalization of $353.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

