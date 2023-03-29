DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,451 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 113,670 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.21% of Electronic Arts worth $70,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.8 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 575,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,170. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,022,681 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

