DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $90.10 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Accenture worth $90,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ACN traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $277.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,922. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.56 and its 200 day moving average is $273.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

