DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 494,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $98,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $190.91. 1,188,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,277. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Get Rating

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

