DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies worth $63,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LHX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.58. The company had a trading volume of 368,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.