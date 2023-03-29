DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,132 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 3.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Markel worth $432,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Markel

MKL traded up $9.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,248.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,322.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,269.71. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

