DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $143,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.78. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

