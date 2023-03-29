DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 42,893 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,893 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.46% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $48,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. 987,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,540. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

