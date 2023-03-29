DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 721 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.09% of Moody’s worth $46,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.97. The company had a trading volume of 200,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,868. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.50. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

