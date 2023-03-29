DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $85,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,569. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

