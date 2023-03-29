Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 4.2% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

DE stock opened at $399.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average of $404.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

