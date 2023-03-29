Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of DCTH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 91,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,475. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

