Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%.
Delcath Systems Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of DCTH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 91,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,475. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.