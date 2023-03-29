DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

