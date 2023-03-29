Dero (DERO) Price Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $8.57 or 0.00030211 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $114.92 million and $1.07 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,365.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00324199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.00560761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00072776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00436171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,410,358 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

