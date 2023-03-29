Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($21.51) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday.

NORMA Group Stock Down 7.7 %

NORMA Group stock opened at €22.20 ($23.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $707.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.51. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €13.15 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €28.40 ($30.54).

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

