Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,743. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

