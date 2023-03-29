DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.70. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

