Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTOC remained flat at $10.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,119. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Digital Transformation Opportunities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 910,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 480,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

