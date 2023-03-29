Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $19.95 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00006723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.874798 USD and is up 12.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,302.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

