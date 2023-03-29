Diligent Investors LLC Buys 4,750 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PJUL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,846 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $492.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.