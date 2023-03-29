Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

EMCOR Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.08. 47,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,167. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $169.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

