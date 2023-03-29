Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.72. 2,814,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.